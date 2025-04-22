Manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Marsh (hamstring) will likely begin a rehab assignment Thursday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marsh has been sidelined for nearly a week due to knee/hamstring issues, but he was able to run around the bases Tuesday without any problems. Now that he seems to be recovered, the plan is for him to rest Wednesday before heading to one of the Phillies' minor-league affiliates to play in a few rehab games. Barring any setbacks, he seems to be on track to return from the IL when eligible Sunday.