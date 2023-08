Marsh (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports.

Marsh has already joined up with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and was spotted doing pregame running drills ahead of their Tuesday night tilt against the Triple-A affiliate of the Marlins. Out since Aug. 6 with a bruised left knee, the 25-year-old outfielder appears on track to return to the Phillies' active roster early next week.