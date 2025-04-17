Manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Marsh (knee) is day-to-day and is not expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marsh was out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Giants, as Johan Rojas started in center field and went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Phillies' 6-4 victory. Marsh is hitless in the month of April and is slashing .095/.220.167 with one home run, five RBI, three runs scored and 7:16 BB:K on the season. Rojas figures to soak up the bulk of the playing time in center field for however long Marsh is sidelined.