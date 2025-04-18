Marsh (knee) is not in the Phillies' starting lineup against the Marlins on Friday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Marsh is working through a right knee injury that popped up during Wednesday's game against the Giants. The injury isn't considered severe enough for him to be placed on the IL, but Marsh will miss Friday's series opener and is considered day-to-day. Johan Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth against Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Not expected to need IL stint•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Getting knee examined•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting out versus righty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Back on bench versus lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: In Tuesday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Multi-day absence expected•