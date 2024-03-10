Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that Marsh (knee) could make his Grapefruit League debut by the middle or end of next week, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Working his way back from arthroscopic left knee surgery, Marsh took five live at-bats on Saturday and is now up to 29 at-bats off live pitching this spring. He will serve as a designated hitter in an intrasquad game Sunday and could be ready for an official spring game not long after that. The hope remains that Marsh will be ready to go for Opening Day, but he's working with a tight window.