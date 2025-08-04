Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out again versus southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
Southpaw Cade Povich is on the hill for the Orioles, marking the second time in as many games versus lefties since the trade deadline that the lefty-swinging Marsh has been on the bench in favor of the right-handed-hitting Harrison Bader. Marsh is slashing just .200/.281/.260 against southpaws this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Goes deep in win•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting after 12 straight starts•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Resting in front end of twin bill•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Swipes bag in Saturday's loss•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Back on bench against lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Continues to rake Friday•