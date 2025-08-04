Marsh is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Southpaw Cade Povich is on the hill for the Orioles, marking the second time in as many games versus lefties since the trade deadline that the lefty-swinging Marsh has been on the bench in favor of the right-handed-hitting Harrison Bader. Marsh is slashing just .200/.281/.260 against southpaws this season.