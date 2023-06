Marsh is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Tigers, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The lefty-hitting Marsh will get a breather against Tigers southpaw Joey Wentz after going 2-for-9 with three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base over the Phillies' three-game series with Washington this past weekend. Dalton Guthrie will spell Marsh in center field and bat ninth in the series opener with Detroit.