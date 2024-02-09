Marsh will be sidelined 3-4 weeks following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies expect Marsh to be back in time for Opening Day, but he won't be working with much margin for error. It's a hit to the outfield depth of a Phillies team that was already pretty thin. Marsh is tentatively slated to be Philadelphia's left fielder, although he could slide back over to center field if the club decides Johan Rojas isn't ready.