Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Perfect day at plate Tuesday

Marsh went 4-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

The four hits matched a season high for Marsh, who raised his batting average to .332, good for second in the majors among qualified hitters. Though a .407 BABIP has helped fuel Marsh's lofty average to some degree, his .298 xBA indicates that he isn't merely benefiting from good fortune and has earned some of his success by making quality contact. He's done an excellent job on squaring up on the ball, ranking in the 99th percentile with a 44.7 sweet-spot percentage.