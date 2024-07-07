Marsh went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two strikeouts in Sunday's loss against Atlanta.

Marsh walked and swiped second in the fourth inning to match a career-high with his 10th stolen base of the season. It's his third season with at least 10 stolen bases, but he did so in his 69th game this season, when he needed 134 and 133 games to do so in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The 26-year-old is hitting .261/.344/.408 with 7 homers and 32 RBI in his fourth season.