Marsh went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Marsh entered Tuesday on an 0-for-11 slump, though he had six walks in that span. The outfielder was able to snap that skid while also notching his second steal of the season -- his only other theft was April 8 versus the Reds. Marsh is slashing .288/.408/.525 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored, eight doubles and four triples through 40 contests.