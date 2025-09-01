Marsh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Atlanta.

Marsh opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fourth inning, but Philadelphia wasn't able to add to it. The outfielder had gone 12-for-55 (.218) with no homers, two RBI and two doubles over his previous 20 games. For the season, Marsh is at a .267/.329/.408 slash line with eight long balls, 30 RBI, 44 runs scored and five stolen bases over 349 plate appearances. He continues to primarily share center field with Harrison Bader, though Marsh occasionally moves over to left as well.