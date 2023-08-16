Marsh (knee) will participate in all non-game activities with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and is expected to serve as the affiliate's designated hitter Thursday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirerreports.

The 25-year-old only just landed on the injured list Aug. 6 with a bruised left knee, but he's already on the cusp of game action. The Phillies will likely want to see Marsh play the outfield prior to returning him to the active roster, but he could be reinstated within the next week if there are no setbacks.