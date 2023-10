Marsh remains out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series versus the Marlins.

Marsh began Game 1 on the bench with left-hander Jesus Luzardo toeing the slab for Miami, and he'll take a seat again to kick off Game 2 as southpaw Braxton Garrett gets the starting nod. Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas and Nick Castellanos are canvassing the outfield for the Phillies as they look to close out this best-of-three series and advance to the best-of-five NLDS.