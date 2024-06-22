Marsh isn't in the Phillies' lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Southpaw Tommy Henry will start on the mound for Arizona, so the lefty-hitting Marsh will take a seat on the Phillies' bench to begin Saturday's contest. Cristian Pache will fill the open spot in center field and bat eighth.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Getting day off•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Activated from injured list•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Could return Saturday•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Rehab games coming soon•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Hamstring strain 'very mild'•