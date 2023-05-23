site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Scratched Tuesday
The Phillies scratched Marsh from Tuesday's lineup due to right shoulder inflammation, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Marsh is officially being listed as day-to-day, but it's possible he's forced to miss multiple games due to his shoulder. Dalton Guthrie will start in center field Tuesday in Marsh's place.
