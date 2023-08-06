The Phillies placed Marsh on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a bruised left knee, which is expected to keep him on the shelf for 2-to-3 weeks, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Philadelphia called up Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to provide an extra body in the outfield while Marsh is sidelined, though he could end up occupying the short side of a platoon in left field with the lefty-hitting Jake Cave on days that Kyle Schwarber isn't serving as a designated hitter. Marsh's injury should also further insulate rookie Johan Rojas as the Phillies' everyday center fielder. Marsh had gotten off to a hot start to the second half with a .327/.456/.527 slash line to go with one home run, one stolen base, 10 RBI and nine runs in 20 games, but with the expectation that he'll be shelved until late August, fantasy managers may not have the luxury of stashing him at this stage of the season.