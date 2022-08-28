Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Though the lefty-hitting Marsh is expected to see the bulk of the opportunities in center field against right-handed pitching, he'll take a seat against Roansy Contreras after having returned from the injured list Saturday. Marsh, who went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 6-0 win, will give way in center field to Matt Vierling in the series finale.