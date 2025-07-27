Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

With a tough southpaw (Carlos Rodon) on the bump for New York, the left-handed-hitting Marsh will take a seat while the right-handed-hitting Johan Rojas replaces him in center field. While starting in each of the Phillies' previous 12 games, Marsh went 9-for-43 (.209 average) with zero home runs, zero steals, one RBI and five runs.