Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting after 12 straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
With a tough southpaw (Carlos Rodon) on the bump for New York, the left-handed-hitting Marsh will take a seat while the right-handed-hitting Johan Rojas replaces him in center field. While starting in each of the Phillies' previous 12 games, Marsh went 9-for-43 (.209 average) with zero home runs, zero steals, one RBI and five runs.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Resting in front end of twin bill•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Swipes bag in Saturday's loss•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Back on bench against lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Continues to rake Friday•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Good to go Friday•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Remains out Wednesday•