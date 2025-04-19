Marsh (knee) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Miami, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Saturday will be the third game Marsh has sat out since tweaking his knee during Wednesday's contest. The team has previously said that they don't expect the 27-year-old to spend time on the injured list, though that may change if he's unable to play again soon. Johan Rojas will continue to fill in for Marsh in center field, batting ninth against Cal Quantrill.