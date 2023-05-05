Marsh is absent from the starting lineup Friday versus the Red Sox.
Dalton Guthrie will play center field and bat ninth with left-hander Chris Sale on the bump for Boston. Kyle Schwarber is in left and Nick Castellanos is in right.
