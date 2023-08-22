Marsh is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
Johan Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth as the Phillies take on young left-hander Kyle Harrison. Marsh carries a .662 OPS in 88 plate appearances this year against lefties, compared to an .875 OPS in 277 plate appearances versus righties.
