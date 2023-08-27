Marsh is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Johan Rojas will patrol center field and bat ninth as the Phillies take on left-hander Drew Rom. Marsh has slashed just .220/.289/.366 in 91 plate appearances this year against lefties.
