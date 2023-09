Marsh isn't in the Phillies' lineup for the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Marsh went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored during the Phillies' Game 1 loss, and he'll take a seat for the nightcap with left-hander Jose Quintana starting for the Mets. Cristian Pache will pick up a start in left field while batting ninth.