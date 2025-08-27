Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting against righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Right-hander Nolan McLean is starting for the Mets, but the left-handed-hitting Marsh will nonetheless begin the game on the bench. Marsh is being held out of the lineup against a righty for the first time since July 2, which was the first game of a doubleheader. Harrison Bader will pick up the start in center field and bat ninth as the Phillies try to avoid the sweep.
