Marsh is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Right-hander Nolan McLean is starting for the Mets, but the left-handed-hitting Marsh will nonetheless begin the game on the bench. Marsh is being held out of the lineup against a righty for the first time since July 2, which was the first game of a doubleheader. Harrison Bader will pick up the start in center field and bat ninth as the Phillies try to avoid the sweep.