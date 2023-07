Marsh isn't in the Phillies' lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After going 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored during Saturday's first game, Marsh will take a seat for the nightcap against southpaw Ryan Weathers. Johan Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth in Marsh's place.