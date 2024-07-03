Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Southpaw Shota Imanaga is taking the mound Wednesday for Chicago, and the lefty-hitting Marsh will head to the bench. Johan Rojas will start in center field and bat eighth in Marsh's place.
