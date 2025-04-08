Marsh is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Marsh will head to the bench for Tuesday's contest with lefty Chris Sale taking the mound for Atlanta. Johan Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth in the series opener.
