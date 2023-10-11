Marsh is starting in left field and batting eighth Wednesday in Game 3 of the NLDS versus Atlanta.
It's only Marsh's second start in five games this postseason, as he's began on the bench each of the three times the Phillies have faced a left-hander. Marsh is hitless in six playoff at-bats.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting against left-hander•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Remains on bench for Game 2•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Absent from Game 1 lineup•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Goes yard Sunday•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting against lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Not in lineup Thursday•