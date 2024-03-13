Marsh (knee) will start in left field and bat eighth Wednesday in the Phillies' Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

After undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early February, Marsh was eased into baseball activities to begin spring training, and the 26-year-old has apparently responded well after gradually increasing the intensity of his workouts. Marsh had already played in an intrasquad game last week, but he'll now test out his knee in an uncontrolled setting for what will be his Grapefruit League debut. Because of the time he's already missed, Marsh will still need to stack up at-bats over the course of several games to guarantee his availability for Opening Day, but he appears on track to do that provided he doesn't experience a setback with his knee along the way.