Marsh went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a stolen base in a 2-0 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Marsh doubled in the second inning and walked and stole second in the fourth. He later walked again in the eighth and has reached base seven times in his past two starts with a home run and a steal. With recent injuries to Bryce Harper (hamstring) and Kyle Schwarber (groin), the lefty was in the cleanup spot Friday night and will likely continue to hit in the middle of the order against right-handed pitching while they remain on the injured-list. The 26-year-old is now hitting .270 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 25 runs scored and nine steals through 225 plate appearances this season.