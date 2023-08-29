Marsh went 2-for-4 with a RBI and stolen base in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Angels.

Marsh provided an insurance run with his eighth-inning RBI single and proceeded to steal second base. The 25-year-old outfielder has now hit safely in all six of the games he has played in since his Aug. 20 return from the injured list. He is slashing .450/.522/.650 with a double, a homer, five RBI, 5 runs scored and two steals across 23 plate appearances during that span.