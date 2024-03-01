Marsh (knee) progressed to taking regular batting practice Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's another box checked off for Marsh, whose rehab from left knee surgery has gone as well as can be expected. While it's not yet clear when he might be able to participate in Grapefruit League games, the hope remains that he has enough time to be ready for Opening Day.
