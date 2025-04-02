Marsh is absent from the lineup in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
He was in the lineup the first two times the Phillies went up against a lefty this season, but the left-handed hitting Marsh will take a seat Wednesday versus southpaw Kyle Freeland. Johan Rojas is covering center field and batting ninth for Philadelphia.
