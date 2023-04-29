Pache was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right knee injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
There's no exact diagnosis yet, but Pache needs some time off after tweaking his right knee when he slipped on the second base bag Friday night against the Astros. Dalton Guthrie has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Leaves with right knee injury•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: To join PHI on Friday•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Moved to Philadelphia•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Off Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Swinging torrid bat in spring•