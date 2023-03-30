Pache is expected to join the Phillies on Friday, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pache was acquired via trade from the Athletics on Wednesday and is currently making his way to Arlington, Texas, where the reigning NL champions are opening their 2023 schedule against the Rangers. The 24-year-old carries a putrid .156/.205/.234 career batting line in 115 major-league games, but he represents a significant upgrade for the Phillies' outfield defense.