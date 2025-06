The Phillies optioned Robert to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

The 30-year-old right-hander didn't make an appearance following his weekend promotion and will head back to Triple-A after Zack Wheeler was reinstated from the paternity list. In two games with the Phillies this season, Robert has a 13.50 ERA and 2:3 K:BB across 0.2 innings of action.