Robert allowed two runs on one hit and one walk in one inning of relief during Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees. He struck out one.

Saturday ended Robert's scoreless streak of eight outings, but it at least came with the Phillies holding a 9-1 lead in the seventh frame. The 30-year-old right-hander should continue to work in low-leverage situations in Philadelphia's bullpen, but he does own a respectable 2.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over his last 7.2 innings since being recalled from the minor leagues.