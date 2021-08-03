Gregorius has been experiencing occasional low energy levels and muscle weakness as a result of the medication he's been taking to combat his pseudogout condition in his elbow, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The shortstop said "some days, I will feel like I don't have anything because of the pills and everything I'm taking for this." The 31-year-old went on to note that doctors are instructing him to continue taking the medication because they are worried that the painful swelling in his right elbow will reemerge if he stops. While the Phillies haven't directly commented on how Gregorius' role may change going forward, his current physical state could lead to more time for Freddy Galvis (quadriceps) and Ronald Torreyes handling a greater chunk of the shortstop reps during the season's closing months.