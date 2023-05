Covey was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Saturday from the Dodgers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Covey was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday, and the right-hander not only is now a part of the Philadelphia organization, but likely to start Tuesday according to Gelb. Whether Covey sticks around for the Phillies going forward will at least partially be determined by how he pitches against the Diamondbacks come Tuesday.