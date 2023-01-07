Soto and Kody Clemens were sent from the Tigers to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Soto saved 30 games for the Tigers last season, but he's unlikely to get anywhere close to that figure in a more crowded bullpen in Philadelphia. His underlying numbers didn't support his 3.28 ERA and didn't paint him as closer material, with his 4.21 SIERA coming in nearly a run higher. His 22.8 percent strikeout rate was merely average, while his 12.9 percent walk rate was worryingly high. He's likely to be merely one of a handful of late-inning options in Philadelphia this season, with his number of save chances likely to be determined in some part by whether or not his control takes a step forward.