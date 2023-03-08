Soto (personal) has resolved his visa issue and is scheduled to arrive at the Phillies' spring camp in Florida on Wednesday or Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Because he'll be arriving at camp about three weeks after pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report, Soto isn't expected to be available to pitch for the Dominican Republic team in the World Baseball Classic and will instead conduct workouts with the Phillies. It's unclear how much throwing Soto has been able to do on his own while he was waiting for his visa situation to be resolved, so he could be more than a week away from making his spring debut. Fortunately for Soto, because he'll presumably be ticketed for a one-inning relief role, he won't require an extensive ramp-up period and still looks on track to be a part of the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen.