Rojas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Marsh started each of the three games of the Phillies' weekend series against Atlanta but will take a seat in the opener versus Cincinnati. Brandon Marsh will slide over to center field and Whit Merrifield will get the start in left field.
