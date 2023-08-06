Rojas went 2-for-3 with a pair of base hits in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Royals.

Rojas raised his on-base percentage to .356 with the two singles, though he effectively negated one of the base knocks by being picked off first base in the bottom of the fourth inning. The 22-year-old rookie has impressed with his contact skills, speed and defense in his limited action in the majors thus far, and Matt Gelb of The Athletic relays that Rojas should be solidified as a regular in the Philadelphia outfield for the foreseeable future after Brandon Marsh (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Sunday.