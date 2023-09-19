Rojas went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Rojas' second-inning home run was the first of five long balls for the Phillies on Monday. It was his second career homer and first since Aug. 11, snapping a 27-game drought. He's gone 8-for-20 (.400) with four extra-base hits over his last six games. Rojas owns a .300/.344/.442 slash line through 133 plate appearances.