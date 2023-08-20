Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

With Brandon Marsh (knee) starting in center field Sunday in his return from the 10-day injured list, Rojas will be the odd man out of the outfield while Jake Cave and Nick Castellanos handle duties in left and right field, respectively. Like Castellanos, Marsh should be locked into near-everyday roles against right-handed pitching moving forward, leaving Rojas to battle with Cave for reps at the other outfield spots on days that Kyle Schwarber is serving as a designated hitter. Though Rojas is the superior defender of the two, Cave may have the edge on playing time at the moment after going 6-for-11 with four extra-base hits over his last three starts.