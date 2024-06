The Phillies optioned Rojas to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Rojas has regressed majorly at the plate this season, slashing just .235/.271/.295 over 58 games. He also hasn't been quite as good defensively, either, and has made some mistakes on the basepaths. With Rojas headed to the minors, the Phillies will go with Brandon Marsh and Cristian Pache as their primary options in center field and David Dahl and Whit Merrifield in left field.