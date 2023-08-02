Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Rojas will stick in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game, with two of his starts coming versus southpaws and two coming versus right-handed pitchers. The 22-year-old has held his own thus far in a limited sample of 32 plate appearances in the majors, slashing .310/.333/.345 with a palatable 25 percent strikeout rate. He's made his largest impact on the basepaths (three steals in three attempts) and on defense. If the Phillies commit to Rojas as a full-time player in the outfield, it would allow the team to deploy Brandon Marsh at a corner spot and move either Kyle Schwarber or Nick Castellanos -- both defensive liabilities -- to designated hitter.