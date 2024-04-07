Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Washington, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Rojas is 1-for-22 through eight games this season and will head to the bench Sunday. Cristian Pache will take over in center field for the series finale versus the Nationals.
