Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at St. Louis.
Rojas started the past four games in center field and will receive a day off after he went 6-for-14 with three doubles, two steals, an RBI and two runs. Bryce Harper is serving as the designated hitter Sunday, resulting in Kyle Schwarber moving to left field and Brandon Marsh to center.
More News
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: On bench against righty again•
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Heads to bench in Marsh's return•
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Sits down Saturday•
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Slugs first career homer•
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Becomes regular in center field•
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Heads to bench Thursday•